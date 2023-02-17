ANG Lifescience Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.93 crore, down 5.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ANG Lifesciences India are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.93 crore in December 2022 down 5.41% from Rs. 49.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2022 down 239.44% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 45.16% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.
ANG Lifescience shares closed at 87.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.63% returns over the last 6 months and -51.79% over the last 12 months.
|ANG Lifesciences India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.93
|59.82
|49.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.93
|59.82
|49.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.81
|37.06
|43.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.76
|-0.28
|-11.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.36
|6.57
|5.58
|Depreciation
|2.13
|2.11
|1.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.76
|6.83
|6.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|7.54
|3.79
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.16
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|7.70
|3.94
|Interest
|3.47
|3.31
|2.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.60
|4.39
|1.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.60
|4.39
|1.94
|Tax
|-0.83
|1.76
|0.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.78
|2.63
|1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.78
|2.63
|1.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.78
|2.63
|1.27
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|12.96
|10.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|2.20
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|2.20
|1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|2.20
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|2.20
|1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited