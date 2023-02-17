English
    ANG Lifescience Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.93 crore, down 5.41% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ANG Lifesciences India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.93 crore in December 2022 down 5.41% from Rs. 49.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2022 down 239.44% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 45.16% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.

    ANG Lifescience shares closed at 87.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.63% returns over the last 6 months and -51.79% over the last 12 months.

    ANG Lifesciences India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.9359.8249.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.9359.8249.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.8137.0643.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.76-0.28-11.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.366.575.58
    Depreciation2.132.111.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.766.836.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.637.543.79
    Other Income0.240.160.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.877.703.94
    Interest3.473.312.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.604.391.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.604.391.94
    Tax-0.831.760.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.782.631.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.782.631.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.782.631.27
    Equity Share Capital13.0612.9610.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.362.201.29
    Diluted EPS-1.362.201.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.362.201.29
    Diluted EPS-1.362.201.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ANG Lifescience #ANG Lifesciences India #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am