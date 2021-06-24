Andrew Yule Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.99 crore, up 38.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.99 crore in March 2021 up 38.35% from Rs. 41.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.25 crore in March 2021 up 19.86% from Rs. 30.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.57 crore in March 2021 down 0.15% from Rs. 27.53 crore in March 2020.

Andrew Yule shares closed at 30.75 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 81.42% returns over the last 6 months and 133.31% over the last 12 months.