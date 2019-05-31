Andrew Yule Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 72.92 crore, down 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.92 crore in March 2019 down 10.38% from Rs. 81.36 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2019 up 92.58% from Rs. 27.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2019 up 111.86% from Rs. 17.29 crore in March 2018.

Andrew Yule shares closed at 19.00 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.03% returns over the last 6 months and -28.44% over the last 12 months.