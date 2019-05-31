Andrew Yule Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 72.92 crore, down 10.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andrew Yule and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.92 crore in March 2019 down 10.38% from Rs. 81.36 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2019 up 92.58% from Rs. 27.27 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2019 up 111.86% from Rs. 17.29 crore in March 2018.
Andrew Yule shares closed at 19.00 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.03% returns over the last 6 months and -28.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Andrew Yule and Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.13
|81.44
|71.73
|Other Operating Income
|5.79
|0.56
|9.63
|Total Income From Operations
|72.92
|82.00
|81.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.88
|19.38
|32.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|26.77
|6.35
|15.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.44
|45.87
|38.53
|Depreciation
|1.85
|1.58
|1.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.47
|16.53
|16.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.48
|-7.72
|-23.65
|Other Income
|14.68
|9.51
|4.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|1.78
|-18.92
|Interest
|1.85
|1.27
|1.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.66
|0.51
|-20.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.66
|0.51
|-20.19
|Tax
|0.37
|--
|7.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.02
|0.51
|-27.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.02
|0.51
|-27.27
|Equity Share Capital
|97.79
|97.79
|97.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited