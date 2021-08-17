Andrew Yule Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.11 crore, up 32.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.11 crore in June 2021 up 32.62% from Rs. 34.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2021 up 33.15% from Rs. 9.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2021 up 37.12% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2020.

Andrew Yule shares closed at 26.25 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.13% returns over the last 6 months and 66.24% over the last 12 months.