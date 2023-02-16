English
    Andrew Yule Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.98 crore, down 34.02% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andrew Yule and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.98 crore in December 2022 down 34.02% from Rs. 181.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2022 up 183.46% from Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.53 crore in December 2022 down 19.5% from Rs. 18.05 crore in December 2021.

    Andrew Yule EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

    Andrew Yule shares closed at 22.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.59% returns over the last 6 months and -4.81% over the last 12 months.

    Andrew Yule and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.45116.23105.47
    Other Operating Income0.53-0.1676.37
    Total Income From Operations119.98116.07181.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.2435.1722.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.81-17.2812.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.9451.0647.86
    Depreciation1.441.771.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.1825.20102.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.3720.17-4.97
    Other Income8.7310.2821.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0930.4516.76
    Interest2.762.122.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.3428.3314.26
    Exceptional Items-----19.81
    P/L Before Tax10.3428.33-5.55
    Tax5.653.70--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.6824.63-5.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.050.58--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.6325.21-5.55
    Equity Share Capital97.7997.7997.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.52-0.11
    Diluted EPS0.090.52-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.52-0.11
    Diluted EPS0.090.52-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

