Andrew Yule Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.98 crore, down 34.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.98 crore in December 2022 down 34.02% from Rs. 181.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2022 up 183.46% from Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.53 crore in December 2022 down 19.5% from Rs. 18.05 crore in December 2021.

Andrew Yule EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Andrew Yule shares closed at 22.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.59% returns over the last 6 months and -4.81% over the last 12 months.