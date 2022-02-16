Andrew Yule Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 181.83 crore, up 70.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.83 crore in December 2021 up 70.45% from Rs. 106.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2021 down 162.51% from Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.05 crore in December 2021 up 50.92% from Rs. 11.96 crore in December 2020.

Andrew Yule shares closed at 23.90 on February 16, 2022 (NSE)