Andrew Yule Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.25 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Andrew Yule and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.25 crore in March 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 57.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 16.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 up 98.15% from Rs. 27.58 crore in March 2021.

Andrew Yule shares closed at 22.40 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.36% returns over the last 6 months

Andrew Yule and Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 62.25 181.83 56.23
Other Operating Income -- -- 1.76
Total Income From Operations 62.25 181.83 57.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.45 22.88 23.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.15 12.64 15.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.77 47.86 37.06
Depreciation 1.91 1.29 2.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.09 102.14 11.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.12 -4.97 -31.68
Other Income 10.70 21.74 2.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.42 16.76 -29.58
Interest 0.52 2.50 1.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.93 14.26 -30.74
Exceptional Items -2.85 -19.81 --
P/L Before Tax -5.78 -5.55 -30.74
Tax 12.08 -- -6.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.87 -5.55 -24.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.05 -- -0.58
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.81 -5.55 -24.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.92 -- 8.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -16.89 -5.55 -16.57
Equity Share Capital 97.79 97.79 97.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 -0.11 -0.34
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.11 -0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 -0.11 -0.34
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.11 -0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

