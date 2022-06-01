Andrew Yule Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.25 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Andrew Yule and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 62.25 crore in March 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 57.99 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 16.57 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 up 98.15% from Rs. 27.58 crore in March 2021.
Andrew Yule shares closed at 22.40 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.36% returns over the last 6 months
|Andrew Yule and Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62.25
|181.83
|56.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1.76
|Total Income From Operations
|62.25
|181.83
|57.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.45
|22.88
|23.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.15
|12.64
|15.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.77
|47.86
|37.06
|Depreciation
|1.91
|1.29
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.09
|102.14
|11.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.12
|-4.97
|-31.68
|Other Income
|10.70
|21.74
|2.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.42
|16.76
|-29.58
|Interest
|0.52
|2.50
|1.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.93
|14.26
|-30.74
|Exceptional Items
|-2.85
|-19.81
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.78
|-5.55
|-30.74
|Tax
|12.08
|--
|-6.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.87
|-5.55
|-24.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.05
|--
|-0.58
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.81
|-5.55
|-24.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.92
|--
|8.26
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.89
|-5.55
|-16.57
|Equity Share Capital
|97.79
|97.79
|97.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.11
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.11
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.11
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.11
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited