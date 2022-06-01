Andrew Yule Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.25 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.25 crore in March 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 57.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 16.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 up 98.15% from Rs. 27.58 crore in March 2021.

Andrew Yule shares closed at 22.40 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.36% returns over the last 6 months