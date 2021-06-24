Andrew Yule Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.99 crore, up 38.35% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Andrew Yule and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 57.99 crore in March 2021 up 38.35% from Rs. 41.92 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.57 crore in March 2021 up 45.4% from Rs. 30.34 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.58 crore in March 2021 down 0.15% from Rs. 27.54 crore in March 2020.
Andrew Yule shares closed at 30.75 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 81.42% returns over the last 6 months and 133.31% over the last 12 months.
|Andrew Yule and Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.23
|106.68
|40.83
|Other Operating Income
|1.76
|--
|1.09
|Total Income From Operations
|57.99
|106.68
|41.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.30
|21.66
|11.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.99
|15.65
|19.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.06
|54.08
|33.52
|Depreciation
|2.00
|1.44
|1.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.33
|15.84
|12.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.68
|-1.99
|-36.45
|Other Income
|2.11
|12.51
|7.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.58
|10.52
|-29.11
|Interest
|1.17
|1.65
|1.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.74
|8.87
|-31.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.74
|8.87
|-31.00
|Tax
|-6.49
|--
|-1.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.25
|8.87
|-29.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.58
|-0.09
|-0.40
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.83
|8.79
|-30.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|8.26
|3.69
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.57
|12.48
|-30.34
|Equity Share Capital
|97.79
|97.79
|97.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.26
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.26
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.26
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.26
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited