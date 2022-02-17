Andrew Yule Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 181.83 crore, up 70.45% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Andrew Yule and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 181.83 crore in December 2021 up 70.45% from Rs. 106.68 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2021 down 144.44% from Rs. 12.48 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.05 crore in December 2021 up 50.92% from Rs. 11.96 crore in December 2020.
Andrew Yule shares closed at 23.90 on February 16, 2022 (NSE)
|Andrew Yule and Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|181.83
|124.20
|106.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|181.83
|124.20
|106.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.88
|29.38
|21.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.64
|1.40
|15.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.86
|58.29
|54.08
|Depreciation
|1.29
|1.61
|1.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|102.14
|23.18
|15.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.97
|10.34
|-1.99
|Other Income
|21.74
|21.16
|12.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.76
|31.50
|10.52
|Interest
|2.50
|2.96
|1.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.26
|28.54
|8.87
|Exceptional Items
|-19.81
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.55
|28.54
|8.87
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.55
|28.54
|8.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|0.00
|-0.09
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.55
|28.54
|8.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-10.11
|3.69
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.55
|18.43
|12.48
|Equity Share Capital
|97.79
|97.79
|97.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.38
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.38
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.38
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.38
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited