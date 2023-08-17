English
    ANDHRSUGAR Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 313.08 crore, down 16.76% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Andhra Sugar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 313.08 crore in June 2023 down 16.76% from Rs. 376.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2023 down 69% from Rs. 63.92 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.12 crore in June 2023 down 56.22% from Rs. 100.78 crore in June 2022.

    ANDHRSUGAR EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.72 in June 2022.

    ANDHRSUGAR shares closed at 106.10 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.69% returns over the last 6 months and -22.89% over the last 12 months.

    The Andhra Sugar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations313.08341.90376.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations313.08341.90376.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.78159.8485.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.18-50.5721.96
    Power & Fuel94.70108.0392.94
    Employees Cost33.2533.0338.23
    Depreciation16.9115.5514.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.2242.9939.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0433.0383.00
    Other Income6.178.233.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2141.2686.05
    Interest0.260.780.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.9540.4885.15
    Exceptional Items---2.38--
    P/L Before Tax26.9538.1185.15
    Tax7.149.6821.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.8128.4363.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.8128.4363.92
    Equity Share Capital27.1127.1127.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.462.104.72
    Diluted EPS1.462.104.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.462.104.72
    Diluted EPS1.462.104.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ANDHRSUGAR #Earnings First-Cut #Results #The Andhra Sugar
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 04:33 pm

