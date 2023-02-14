ANDHRSUGAR Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.41 crore, up 8.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 366.41 crore in December 2022 up 8.14% from Rs. 338.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.70 crore in December 2022 up 6.82% from Rs. 35.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.38 crore in December 2022 up 5.95% from Rs. 64.54 crore in December 2021.