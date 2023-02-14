 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ANDHRSUGAR Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.41 crore, up 8.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Andhra Sugar are:

Net Sales at Rs 366.41 crore in December 2022 up 8.14% from Rs. 338.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.70 crore in December 2022 up 6.82% from Rs. 35.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.38 crore in December 2022 up 5.95% from Rs. 64.54 crore in December 2021.

The Andhra Sugar
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 366.41 368.49 338.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 366.41 368.49 338.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.52 84.44 112.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.70 -- 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.56 28.67 14.90
Power & Fuel 100.48 86.19 76.90
Employees Cost 35.60 42.88 34.38
Depreciation 15.44 15.17 14.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.40 53.79 39.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.70 57.35 46.67
Other Income 6.24 9.61 3.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.94 66.96 50.36
Interest 0.40 0.79 2.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.54 66.17 47.82
Exceptional Items -2.21 -6.44 --
P/L Before Tax 50.32 59.73 47.82
Tax 12.62 15.72 12.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.70 44.01 35.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.70 44.01 35.29
Equity Share Capital 27.11 27.11 27.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.78 3.24 2.60
Diluted EPS 2.78 3.24 2.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.78 3.24 2.60
Diluted EPS 2.78 3.24 2.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited