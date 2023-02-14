ANDHRSUGAR Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.41 crore, up 8.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 366.41 crore in December 2022 up 8.14% from Rs. 338.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.70 crore in December 2022 up 6.82% from Rs. 35.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.38 crore in December 2022 up 5.95% from Rs. 64.54 crore in December 2021.

ANDHRSUGAR EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2021.

ANDHRSUGAR shares closed at 125.65 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.68% returns over the last 6 months and -11.04% over the last 12 months.