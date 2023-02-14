English
    ANDHRSUGAR Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.41 crore, up 8.14% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Andhra Sugar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 366.41 crore in December 2022 up 8.14% from Rs. 338.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.70 crore in December 2022 up 6.82% from Rs. 35.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.38 crore in December 2022 up 5.95% from Rs. 64.54 crore in December 2021.

    ANDHRSUGAR EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2021.

    ANDHRSUGAR shares closed at 125.65 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.68% returns over the last 6 months and -11.04% over the last 12 months.

    The Andhra Sugar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations366.41368.49338.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations366.41368.49338.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials131.5284.44112.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.70--0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.5628.6714.90
    Power & Fuel100.4886.1976.90
    Employees Cost35.6042.8834.38
    Depreciation15.4415.1714.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.4053.7939.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.7057.3546.67
    Other Income6.249.613.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.9466.9650.36
    Interest0.400.792.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.5466.1747.82
    Exceptional Items-2.21-6.44--
    P/L Before Tax50.3259.7347.82
    Tax12.6215.7212.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.7044.0135.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.7044.0135.29
    Equity Share Capital27.1127.1127.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.783.242.60
    Diluted EPS2.783.242.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.783.242.60
    Diluted EPS2.783.242.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:11 am