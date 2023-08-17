ANDHRSUGAR Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 491.86 crore, down 25.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 491.86 crore in June 2023 down 25.45% from Rs. 659.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.06 crore in June 2023 down 72.03% from Rs. 75.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.48 crore in June 2023 down 55.21% from Rs. 106.01 crore in June 2022.

ANDHRSUGAR EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.55 in June 2022.

ANDHRSUGAR shares closed at 106.10 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.32% returns over the last 6 months and -22.92% over the last 12 months.