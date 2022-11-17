 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Andhra Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 368.49 crore, up 33.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 368.49 crore in September 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 276.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.01 crore in September 2022 up 41.14% from Rs. 31.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.13 crore in September 2022 up 42.56% from Rs. 57.61 crore in September 2021.

Andhra Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.50 in September 2021.

Andhra Sugar shares closed at 133.60 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.84% returns over the last 6 months and -79.41% over the last 12 months.

Andhra Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 368.49 376.13 276.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 368.49 376.13 276.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.44 85.50 64.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.67 21.96 24.68
Power & Fuel 86.19 92.94 68.85
Employees Cost 42.88 38.23 34.16
Depreciation 15.17 14.73 14.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.79 39.77 38.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.35 83.00 31.39
Other Income 9.61 3.05 12.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.96 86.05 43.55
Interest 0.79 0.91 3.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.17 85.15 40.39
Exceptional Items -6.44 -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.73 85.15 40.39
Tax 15.72 21.23 9.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.01 63.92 31.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.01 63.92 31.18
Equity Share Capital 27.11 27.11 27.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.24 4.72 11.50
Diluted EPS 3.24 4.72 11.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.24 4.72 11.50
Diluted EPS 3.24 4.72 11.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Andhra Sugar #Andhra Sugars #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: Nov 17, 2022 09:11 am