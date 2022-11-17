Andhra Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 368.49 crore, up 33.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.49 crore in September 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 276.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.01 crore in September 2022 up 41.14% from Rs. 31.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.13 crore in September 2022 up 42.56% from Rs. 57.61 crore in September 2021.

Andhra Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.50 in September 2021.

Andhra Sugar shares closed at 133.60 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.84% returns over the last 6 months and -79.41% over the last 12 months.