    Andhra Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 368.49 crore, up 33.23% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 368.49 crore in September 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 276.58 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.01 crore in September 2022 up 41.14% from Rs. 31.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.13 crore in September 2022 up 42.56% from Rs. 57.61 crore in September 2021.

    Andhra Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.50 in September 2021.

    Andhra Sugar shares closed at 133.60 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.84% returns over the last 6 months and -79.41% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations368.49376.13276.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations368.49376.13276.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.4485.5064.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.6721.9624.68
    Power & Fuel86.1992.9468.85
    Employees Cost42.8838.2334.16
    Depreciation15.1714.7314.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.7939.7738.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.3583.0031.39
    Other Income9.613.0512.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.9686.0543.55
    Interest0.790.913.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.1785.1540.39
    Exceptional Items-6.44----
    P/L Before Tax59.7385.1540.39
    Tax15.7221.239.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.0163.9231.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.0163.9231.18
    Equity Share Capital27.1127.1127.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.244.7211.50
    Diluted EPS3.244.7211.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.244.7211.50
    Diluted EPS3.244.7211.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 09:11 am