Andhra Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.41 crore, up 41.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 354.41 crore in March 2022 up 41.36% from Rs. 250.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.09 crore in March 2022 up 120.5% from Rs. 30.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.04 crore in March 2022 up 63.05% from Rs. 64.42 crore in March 2021.

Andhra Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.22 in March 2021.

Andhra Sugar shares closed at 128.40 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -77.54% returns over the last 6 months and -70.40% over the last 12 months.