 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Andhra Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.41 crore, up 41.36% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 354.41 crore in March 2022 up 41.36% from Rs. 250.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.09 crore in March 2022 up 120.5% from Rs. 30.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.04 crore in March 2022 up 63.05% from Rs. 64.42 crore in March 2021.

Andhra Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.22 in March 2021.

Andhra Sugar shares closed at 128.40 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -77.54% returns over the last 6 months and -70.40% over the last 12 months.

Andhra Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 354.41 338.82 250.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 354.41 338.82 250.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.67 112.33 110.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.89 0.00 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.61 14.90 -47.29
Power & Fuel 88.26 76.90 61.06
Employees Cost 39.90 34.38 31.46
Depreciation 15.12 14.18 14.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.42 39.45 40.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.77 46.67 39.55
Other Income 19.16 3.70 10.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.92 50.36 49.89
Interest 2.54 2.55 6.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 87.38 47.82 43.26
Exceptional Items -- -- -9.53
P/L Before Tax 87.38 47.82 33.73
Tax 20.29 12.52 3.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.09 35.29 30.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.09 35.29 30.43
Equity Share Capital 27.11 27.11 27.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.95 2.60 11.22
Diluted EPS 4.95 2.60 11.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.95 2.60 11.22
Diluted EPS 4.95 2.60 11.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Andhra Sugar #Andhra Sugars #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: Jun 14, 2022 10:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.