Andhra Sugar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 226.03 crore, down 10.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.03 crore in March 2020 down 10.19% from Rs. 251.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.15 crore in March 2020 up 49.16% from Rs. 43.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.91 crore in March 2020 down 40.76% from Rs. 87.62 crore in March 2019.

Andhra Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 23.66 in March 2020 from Rs. 15.86 in March 2019.

Andhra Sugar shares closed at 263.05 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.56% returns over the last 6 months and -18.01% over the last 12 months.