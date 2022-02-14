Andhra Sugar Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 338.82 crore, up 39.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 338.82 crore in December 2021 up 39.89% from Rs. 242.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.29 crore in December 2021 up 124.76% from Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.54 crore in December 2021 up 59.67% from Rs. 40.42 crore in December 2020.

Andhra Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.79 in December 2020.

Andhra Sugar shares closed at 157.45 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -72.04% returns over the last 6 months and -46.02% over the last 12 months.