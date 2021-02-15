Andhra Sugar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 242.20 crore, down 2.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.20 crore in December 2020 down 2.01% from Rs. 247.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2020 down 40.24% from Rs. 26.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.42 crore in December 2020 down 26.08% from Rs. 54.68 crore in December 2019.

Andhra Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.69 in December 2019.

Andhra Sugar shares closed at 308.90 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.56% returns over the last 6 months and 4.59% over the last 12 months.