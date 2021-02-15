MARKET NEWS

Andhra Sugar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 242.20 crore, down 2.01% Y-o-Y

February 15, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 242.20 crore in December 2020 down 2.01% from Rs. 247.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2020 down 40.24% from Rs. 26.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.42 crore in December 2020 down 26.08% from Rs. 54.68 crore in December 2019.

Andhra Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.69 in December 2019.

Andhra Sugar shares closed at 308.90 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.56% returns over the last 6 months and 4.59% over the last 12 months.

Andhra Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations242.20236.59247.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations242.20236.59247.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials100.6244.38100.21
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.8735.18-15.35
Power & Fuel35.3049.5651.57
Employees Cost30.3629.1128.91
Depreciation13.8613.6814.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses37.6125.3333.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5739.3433.45
Other Income3.996.196.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5645.5340.24
Interest5.166.897.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.3938.6433.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.3938.6433.20
Tax5.698.996.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.7029.6526.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.7029.6526.27
Equity Share Capital27.1127.1127.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.7910.949.69
Diluted EPS5.7910.949.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.7910.949.69
Diluted EPS5.7910.949.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

