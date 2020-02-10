Andhra Sugar Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 247.17 crore, down 0.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.17 crore in December 2019 down 0.77% from Rs. 249.09 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.27 crore in December 2019 down 39.49% from Rs. 43.42 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.68 crore in December 2019 down 38.3% from Rs. 88.62 crore in December 2018.

Andhra Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.69 in December 2019 from Rs. 16.02 in December 2018.

Andhra Sugar shares closed at 310.25 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.02% returns over the last 6 months and -2.64% over the last 12 months.