Andhra Sugar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 249.09 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.09 crore in December 2018 up 5.56% from Rs. 235.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.42 crore in December 2018 up 9.86% from Rs. 39.52 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.62 crore in December 2018 up 32.8% from Rs. 66.73 crore in December 2017.

Andhra Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 16.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 14.58 in December 2017.

Andhra Sugar shares closed at 307.00 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.92% returns over the last 6 months and -51.28% over the last 12 months.