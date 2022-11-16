Andhra Sugar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.71 crore, up 29.54% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 609.71 659.78 470.67 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 609.71 659.78 470.67 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 265.94 334.95 226.83 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.70 14.44 21.85 Power & Fuel 94.19 100.21 73.65 Employees Cost 50.04 45.99 42.73 Depreciation 16.69 16.30 15.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 74.40 61.55 55.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.74 86.35 34.85 Other Income 9.85 3.36 6.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.59 89.71 41.22 Interest 1.09 1.33 3.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.51 88.38 38.02 Exceptional Items -6.44 -- -- P/L Before Tax 62.06 88.38 38.02 Tax 16.55 22.04 10.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.51 66.34 27.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.51 66.34 27.94 Minority Interest -1.09 -1.06 -1.13 Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.41 10.00 29.60 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.01 75.28 56.41 Equity Share Capital 27.11 27.11 27.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.88 5.55 20.81 Diluted EPS 2.88 5.55 20.81 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.88 5.55 10.31 Diluted EPS 2.88 5.55 20.81 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited