Andhra Sugar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.71 crore, up 29.54% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Andhra Sugars are:Net Sales at Rs 609.71 crore in September 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 470.67 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.01 crore in September 2022 down 30.84% from Rs. 56.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.28 crore in September 2022 up 51.47% from Rs. 56.96 crore in September 2021.
Andhra Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.81 in September 2021. Andhra Sugar shares closed at 129.55 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -80.04% over the last 12 months.
Andhra Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations609.71659.78470.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations609.71659.78470.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials265.94334.95226.83
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks48.7014.4421.85
Power & Fuel94.19100.2173.65
Employees Cost50.0445.9942.73
Depreciation16.6916.3015.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses74.4061.5555.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.7486.3534.85
Other Income9.853.366.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.5989.7141.22
Interest1.091.333.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.5188.3838.02
Exceptional Items-6.44----
P/L Before Tax62.0688.3838.02
Tax16.5522.0410.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.5166.3427.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.5166.3427.94
Minority Interest-1.09-1.06-1.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.4110.0029.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.0175.2856.41
Equity Share Capital27.1127.1127.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.885.5520.81
Diluted EPS2.885.5520.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.885.5510.31
Diluted EPS2.885.5520.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

