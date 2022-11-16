Andhra Sugar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.71 crore, up 29.54% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Andhra Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 609.71 crore in September 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 470.67 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.01 crore in September 2022 down 30.84% from Rs. 56.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.28 crore in September 2022 up 51.47% from Rs. 56.96 crore in September 2021.
Andhra Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.81 in September 2021.
|Andhra Sugar shares closed at 129.55 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -80.04% over the last 12 months.
|Andhra Sugars
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|609.71
|659.78
|470.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|609.71
|659.78
|470.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|265.94
|334.95
|226.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|48.70
|14.44
|21.85
|Power & Fuel
|94.19
|100.21
|73.65
|Employees Cost
|50.04
|45.99
|42.73
|Depreciation
|16.69
|16.30
|15.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.40
|61.55
|55.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|59.74
|86.35
|34.85
|Other Income
|9.85
|3.36
|6.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|69.59
|89.71
|41.22
|Interest
|1.09
|1.33
|3.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|68.51
|88.38
|38.02
|Exceptional Items
|-6.44
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|62.06
|88.38
|38.02
|Tax
|16.55
|22.04
|10.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|45.51
|66.34
|27.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|45.51
|66.34
|27.94
|Minority Interest
|-1.09
|-1.06
|-1.13
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.41
|10.00
|29.60
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|39.01
|75.28
|56.41
|Equity Share Capital
|27.11
|27.11
|27.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.88
|5.55
|20.81
|Diluted EPS
|2.88
|5.55
|20.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.88
|5.55
|10.31
|Diluted EPS
|2.88
|5.55
|20.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited