Andhra Sugar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.71 crore, up 29.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 609.71 crore in September 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 470.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.01 crore in September 2022 down 30.84% from Rs. 56.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.28 crore in September 2022 up 51.47% from Rs. 56.96 crore in September 2021.

Andhra Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.81 in September 2021.