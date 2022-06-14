 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Andhra Sugar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 567.94 crore, up 40.78% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Andhra Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 567.94 crore in March 2022 up 40.78% from Rs. 403.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.56 crore in March 2022 up 62.03% from Rs. 49.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.39 crore in March 2022 up 65.94% from Rs. 67.73 crore in March 2021.

Andhra Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.11 in March 2021.

Andhra Sugar shares closed at 128.40 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -77.54% returns over the last 6 months and -70.40% over the last 12 months.

Andhra Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 567.94 509.49 403.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 567.94 509.49 403.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 314.25 268.90 227.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.89 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.65 -3.09 -42.03
Power & Fuel 95.01 82.42 66.66
Employees Cost 48.68 42.02 39.86
Depreciation 16.89 15.87 15.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.07 54.98 54.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.80 48.39 40.81
Other Income 23.70 4.47 10.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.50 52.86 51.78
Interest 2.55 2.63 6.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.95 50.23 44.89
Exceptional Items -- -- -9.53
P/L Before Tax 92.95 50.23 35.36
Tax 20.64 13.13 0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.31 37.10 34.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.31 37.10 34.92
Minority Interest -0.36 -0.78 -1.91
Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.60 18.93 16.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 79.56 55.25 49.10
Equity Share Capital 27.11 27.11 27.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.87 4.08 18.11
Diluted EPS 5.87 4.08 18.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.33 2.74 18.11
Diluted EPS 5.87 4.08 18.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 14, 2022 10:55 am
