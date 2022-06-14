English
    Andhra Sugar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 567.94 crore, up 40.78% Y-o-Y

    June 14, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Andhra Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 567.94 crore in March 2022 up 40.78% from Rs. 403.43 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.56 crore in March 2022 up 62.03% from Rs. 49.10 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.39 crore in March 2022 up 65.94% from Rs. 67.73 crore in March 2021.

    Andhra Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.11 in March 2021.

    Andhra Sugar shares closed at 128.40 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -77.54% returns over the last 6 months and -70.40% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations567.94509.49403.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations567.94509.49403.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials314.25268.90227.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.89----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.65-3.09-42.03
    Power & Fuel95.0182.4266.66
    Employees Cost48.6842.0239.86
    Depreciation16.8915.8715.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.0754.9854.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.8048.3940.81
    Other Income23.704.4710.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.5052.8651.78
    Interest2.552.636.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.9550.2344.89
    Exceptional Items-----9.53
    P/L Before Tax92.9550.2335.36
    Tax20.6413.130.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.3137.1034.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.3137.1034.92
    Minority Interest-0.36-0.78-1.91
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.6018.9316.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates79.5655.2549.10
    Equity Share Capital27.1127.1127.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.874.0818.11
    Diluted EPS5.874.0818.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.332.7418.11
    Diluted EPS5.874.0818.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Andhra Sugar #Andhra Sugars #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 10:55 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.