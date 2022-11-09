 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Andhra Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore, down 62% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Petro are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore in September 2022 down 62% from Rs. 242.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.80 crore in September 2022 down 118.27% from Rs. 86.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.21 crore in September 2022 down 113.37% from Rs. 106.31 crore in September 2021.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 86.20 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.12% returns over the last 6 months and -44.04% over the last 12 months.

Andhra Petro
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.20 245.91 242.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.20 245.91 242.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 78.42 168.89 118.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.92 6.28 -1.10
Power & Fuel 9.50 -- --
Employees Cost 6.04 5.72 6.16
Depreciation 3.72 3.57 3.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.21 23.80 17.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.62 37.65 98.48
Other Income 4.68 3.63 4.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.93 41.28 102.78
Interest 2.15 2.16 2.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.08 39.12 100.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -20.08 39.12 100.64
Tax -4.28 9.89 14.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.80 29.23 86.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.80 29.23 86.49
Equity Share Capital 84.97 84.97 84.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.86 3.44 10.18
Diluted EPS -1.86 3.44 10.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.86 3.44 10.18
Diluted EPS -1.86 3.44 10.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

