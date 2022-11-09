Andhra Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore, down 62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore in September 2022 down 62% from Rs. 242.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.80 crore in September 2022 down 118.27% from Rs. 86.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.21 crore in September 2022 down 113.37% from Rs. 106.31 crore in September 2021.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 86.20 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.12% returns over the last 6 months and -44.04% over the last 12 months.