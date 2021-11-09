Andhra Petro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 242.65 crore, up 81.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.65 crore in September 2021 up 81.45% from Rs. 133.73 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.49 crore in September 2021 up 1151.76% from Rs. 6.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.31 crore in September 2021 up 546.65% from Rs. 16.44 crore in September 2020.

Andhra Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 10.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2020.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 146.75 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)