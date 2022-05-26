Andhra Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.70 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.70 crore in March 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 218.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.21 crore in March 2022 down 52.76% from Rs. 47.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.75 crore in March 2022 down 55.6% from Rs. 78.27 crore in March 2021.

Andhra Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.54 in March 2021.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 95.35 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.87% returns over the last 6 months and 27.05% over the last 12 months.