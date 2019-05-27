Andhra Petro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 158.96 crore, up 39.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.96 crore in March 2019 up 39.74% from Rs. 113.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2019 up 145.41% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.62 crore in March 2019 up 124.34% from Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2018.

Andhra Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2018.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 62.15 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.99% returns over the last 6 months and 26.58% over the last 12 months.