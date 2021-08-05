MARKET NEWS

Andhra Petro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 244.07 crore, up 318% Y-o-Y

August 05, 2021 / 06:49 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Petro are:

Net Sales at Rs 244.07 crore in June 2021 up 318% from Rs. 58.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.74 crore in June 2021 up 3342.97% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.14 crore in June 2021 up 3409.97% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2020.

Andhra Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 7.38 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2020.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 174.60 on August 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 221.55% returns over the last 6 months and 715.89% over the last 12 months.

Andhra Petro
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations244.07218.3458.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations244.07218.3458.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials120.13117.4142.00
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.830.71-1.18
Power & Fuel--10.79--
Employees Cost5.515.334.93
Depreciation3.493.483.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.596.7310.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.5273.88-1.23
Other Income2.130.910.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.6574.79-0.58
Interest2.122.332.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.5372.46-2.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax96.5372.46-2.86
Tax33.7825.45-0.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.7447.00-1.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.7447.00-1.93
Equity Share Capital84.9784.9784.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.385.54-0.23
Diluted EPS7.385.54-0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.385.54-0.23
Diluted EPS7.385.54-0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Andhra Petro #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 5, 2021 06:43 pm

