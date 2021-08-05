Andhra Petro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 244.07 crore, up 318% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.07 crore in June 2021 up 318% from Rs. 58.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.74 crore in June 2021 up 3342.97% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.14 crore in June 2021 up 3409.97% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2020.

Andhra Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 7.38 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2020.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 174.60 on August 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 221.55% returns over the last 6 months and 715.89% over the last 12 months.