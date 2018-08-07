Andhra Petro standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 165.21 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 165.21 113.75 114.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 165.21 113.75 114.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 104.65 79.84 92.58 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.49 0.63 -1.22 Power & Fuel 12.82 9.72 10.72 Employees Cost 4.41 4.36 4.26 Depreciation 2.57 2.69 2.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.99 8.17 2.37 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.27 8.33 3.78 Other Income 0.65 0.39 0.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.92 8.73 4.52 Interest 1.93 2.22 3.91 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.99 6.51 0.61 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 34.99 6.51 0.61 Tax 3.52 0.87 -0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.47 5.64 0.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.47 5.64 0.62 Equity Share Capital 84.97 84.97 84.97 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.70 0.66 0.07 Diluted EPS 3.70 0.66 0.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.70 0.66 0.07 Diluted EPS 3.70 0.66 0.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited