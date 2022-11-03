 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Andhra Paper Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.63 crore, up 38.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Paper Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 484.63 crore in September 2022 up 38.7% from Rs. 349.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.43 crore in September 2022 up 501.02% from Rs. 18.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.88 crore in September 2022 up 255.52% from Rs. 44.69 crore in September 2021.

Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 28.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.75 in September 2021.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 475.85 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.39% returns over the last 6 months and 107.39% over the last 12 months.

Andhra Paper Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 484.63 452.01 349.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 484.63 452.01 349.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 134.98 138.65 112.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.91 -6.54 35.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.37 39.09 39.31
Depreciation 15.10 16.80 18.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 163.70 157.17 126.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.57 106.83 17.20
Other Income 13.21 8.71 9.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.78 115.53 26.46
Interest 1.20 1.17 1.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.58 114.36 25.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 142.58 114.36 25.37
Tax 29.15 29.42 6.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 113.43 84.95 18.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 113.43 84.95 18.87
Equity Share Capital 39.77 39.77 39.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.52 21.36 4.75
Diluted EPS 28.52 21.36 4.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.52 21.36 4.75
Diluted EPS 28.52 21.36 4.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am
