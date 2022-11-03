Andhra Paper Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.63 crore, up 38.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 484.63 crore in September 2022 up 38.7% from Rs. 349.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.43 crore in September 2022 up 501.02% from Rs. 18.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.88 crore in September 2022 up 255.52% from Rs. 44.69 crore in September 2021.

Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 28.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.75 in September 2021.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 475.85 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.39% returns over the last 6 months and 107.39% over the last 12 months.