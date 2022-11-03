English
    Andhra Paper Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.63 crore, up 38.7% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Paper Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 484.63 crore in September 2022 up 38.7% from Rs. 349.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.43 crore in September 2022 up 501.02% from Rs. 18.87 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.88 crore in September 2022 up 255.52% from Rs. 44.69 crore in September 2021.

    Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 28.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.75 in September 2021.

    Close

    Andhra Paper shares closed at 475.85 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.39% returns over the last 6 months and 107.39% over the last 12 months.

    Andhra Paper Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations484.63452.01349.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations484.63452.01349.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.98138.65112.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.91-6.5435.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.3739.0939.31
    Depreciation15.1016.8018.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses163.70157.17126.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.57106.8317.20
    Other Income13.218.719.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.78115.5326.46
    Interest1.201.171.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.58114.3625.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax142.58114.3625.37
    Tax29.1529.426.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities113.4384.9518.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period113.4384.9518.87
    Equity Share Capital39.7739.7739.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.5221.364.75
    Diluted EPS28.5221.364.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.5221.364.75
    Diluted EPS28.5221.364.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Andhra Paper #Andhra Paper Limited #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am