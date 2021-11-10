Andhra Paper Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 349.40 crore, up 126.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 349.40 crore in September 2021 up 126.05% from Rs. 154.57 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.87 crore in September 2021 up 218.47% from Rs. 15.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.69 crore in September 2021 up 1716.67% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2020.

Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.01 in September 2020.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 237.05 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.76% returns over the last 6 months and 24.53% over the last 12 months.