Andhra Paper Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 154.57 crore, down 43.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Paper Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 154.57 crore in September 2020 down 43.13% from Rs. 271.79 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.93 crore in September 2020 down 300.83% from Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2020 down 92.37% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2019.
Andhra Paper shares closed at 183.80 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.49% returns over the last 6 months and -45.73% over the last 12 months.
|Andhra Paper Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|154.57
|121.01
|271.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|154.57
|121.01
|271.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.15
|48.35
|83.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.44
|-9.60
|10.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.29
|35.43
|43.90
|Depreciation
|18.43
|18.76
|18.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|72.25
|60.04
|105.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.11
|-31.97
|9.21
|Other Income
|4.14
|3.07
|4.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.97
|-28.91
|13.32
|Interest
|1.04
|0.94
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.02
|-29.85
|12.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-4.41
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.02
|-34.26
|12.33
|Tax
|-1.09
|-9.18
|4.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.93
|-25.08
|7.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.93
|-25.08
|7.93
|Equity Share Capital
|39.77
|39.77
|39.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.01
|-6.31
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|-4.01
|-6.31
|1.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.01
|-6.31
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|-4.01
|-6.31
|1.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am