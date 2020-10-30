Andhra Paper Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 154.57 crore, down 43.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.57 crore in September 2020 down 43.13% from Rs. 271.79 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.93 crore in September 2020 down 300.83% from Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2020 down 92.37% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2019.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 183.80 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.49% returns over the last 6 months and -45.73% over the last 12 months.