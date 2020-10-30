172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|andhra-paper-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-154-57-crore-down-43-13-y-o-y-6038751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Paper Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 154.57 crore, down 43.13% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Paper Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 154.57 crore in September 2020 down 43.13% from Rs. 271.79 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.93 crore in September 2020 down 300.83% from Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2020 down 92.37% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2019.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 183.80 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.49% returns over the last 6 months and -45.73% over the last 12 months.

Andhra Paper Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations154.57121.01271.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations154.57121.01271.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials64.1548.3583.72
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.44-9.6010.72
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.2935.4343.90
Depreciation18.4318.7618.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses72.2560.04105.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.11-31.979.21
Other Income4.143.074.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.97-28.9113.32
Interest1.040.940.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.02-29.8512.33
Exceptional Items---4.41--
P/L Before Tax-17.02-34.2612.33
Tax-1.09-9.184.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.93-25.087.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.93-25.087.93
Equity Share Capital39.7739.7739.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.01-6.311.99
Diluted EPS-4.01-6.311.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.01-6.311.99
Diluted EPS-4.01-6.311.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Andhra Paper #Andhra Paper Limited #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results

