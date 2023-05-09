English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Andhra Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 590.16 crore, up 38.56% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Paper Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 590.16 crore in March 2023 up 38.56% from Rs. 425.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.90 crore in March 2023 up 167.9% from Rs. 57.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.37 crore in March 2023 up 147.52% from Rs. 97.92 crore in March 2022.

    Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 38.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.44 in March 2022.

    Andhra Paper shares closed at 473.15 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.29% returns over the last 6 months and 39.53% over the last 12 months.

    Andhra Paper Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations590.16570.86425.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations590.16570.86425.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials215.36210.91120.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.96-3.5834.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.7240.5839.66
    Depreciation15.7315.5618.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.4986.15149.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax212.89221.2463.60
    Other Income13.7516.3416.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax226.64237.5879.74
    Interest3.401.402.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax223.24236.1877.53
    Exceptional Items-15.38----
    P/L Before Tax207.85236.1877.53
    Tax53.9566.0020.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities153.90170.1857.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period153.90170.1857.45
    Equity Share Capital39.7739.7739.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.7042.7914.44
    Diluted EPS38.7042.7914.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.7042.7914.44
    Diluted EPS38.7042.7914.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Andhra Paper #Andhra Paper Limited #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:33 pm