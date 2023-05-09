Andhra Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 590.16 crore, up 38.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 590.16 crore in March 2023 up 38.56% from Rs. 425.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.90 crore in March 2023 up 167.9% from Rs. 57.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.37 crore in March 2023 up 147.52% from Rs. 97.92 crore in March 2022.

Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 38.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.44 in March 2022.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 473.15 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.29% returns over the last 6 months and 39.53% over the last 12 months.