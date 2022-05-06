 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Andhra Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.93 crore, up 17.56% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Paper Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 425.93 crore in March 2022 up 17.56% from Rs. 362.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.45 crore in March 2022 up 77.61% from Rs. 32.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.92 crore in March 2022 up 53.12% from Rs. 63.95 crore in March 2021.

Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 14.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.13 in March 2021.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 344.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.65% returns over the last 6 months and 50.96% over the last 12 months.

Andhra Paper Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 425.93 346.48 362.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 425.93 346.48 362.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 120.00 118.43 103.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.65 -0.16 53.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.66 39.25 38.07
Depreciation 18.18 17.99 17.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 149.85 126.95 106.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.60 44.02 41.71
Other Income 16.13 7.36 4.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.74 51.38 46.06
Interest 2.21 1.13 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.53 50.25 44.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 77.53 50.25 44.53
Tax 20.08 12.98 12.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.45 37.27 32.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.45 37.27 32.35
Equity Share Capital 39.77 39.77 39.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.44 9.37 8.13
Diluted EPS 14.44 9.37 8.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.44 9.37 8.13
Diluted EPS 14.44 9.37 8.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
