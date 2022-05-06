Andhra Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.93 crore, up 17.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 425.93 crore in March 2022 up 17.56% from Rs. 362.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.45 crore in March 2022 up 77.61% from Rs. 32.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.92 crore in March 2022 up 53.12% from Rs. 63.95 crore in March 2021.

Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 14.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.13 in March 2021.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 344.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.65% returns over the last 6 months and 50.96% over the last 12 months.