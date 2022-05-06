English
    Andhra Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.93 crore, up 17.56% Y-o-Y

    May 06, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Paper Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 425.93 crore in March 2022 up 17.56% from Rs. 362.31 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.45 crore in March 2022 up 77.61% from Rs. 32.35 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.92 crore in March 2022 up 53.12% from Rs. 63.95 crore in March 2021.

    Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 14.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.13 in March 2021.

    Andhra Paper shares closed at 344.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.65% returns over the last 6 months and 50.96% over the last 12 months.

    Andhra Paper Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations425.93346.48362.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations425.93346.48362.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials120.00118.43103.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.65-0.1653.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.6639.2538.07
    Depreciation18.1817.9917.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses149.85126.95106.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.6044.0241.71
    Other Income16.137.364.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.7451.3846.06
    Interest2.211.131.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.5350.2544.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax77.5350.2544.53
    Tax20.0812.9812.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.4537.2732.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.4537.2732.35
    Equity Share Capital39.7739.7739.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.449.378.13
    Diluted EPS14.449.378.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.449.378.13
    Diluted EPS14.449.378.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
