Andhra Paper Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 362.31 crore, up 29.55% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Paper Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 362.31 crore in March 2021 up 29.55% from Rs. 279.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.35 crore in March 2021 down 65.19% from Rs. 92.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.95 crore in March 2021 down 8.75% from Rs. 70.08 crore in March 2020.

Andhra Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 23.37 in March 2020.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 232.95 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.68% returns over the last 6 months and 34.89% over the last 12 months.

Andhra Paper Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations362.31248.86279.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations362.31248.86279.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials103.8886.93106.74
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks53.7822.84-36.88
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.0735.1934.90
Depreciation17.8918.3119.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses106.9887.70109.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.71-2.1246.38
Other Income4.353.664.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.061.5450.95
Interest1.540.991.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.530.5549.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.530.5549.81
Tax12.18-3.51-43.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.354.0692.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.354.0692.92
Equity Share Capital39.7739.7739.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.131.0223.37
Diluted EPS8.131.0223.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.131.0223.37
Diluted EPS8.131.0223.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Andhra Paper #Andhra Paper Limited #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results
first published: May 11, 2021 08:33 pm

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

