Andhra Paper Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 362.31 crore, up 29.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 362.31 crore in March 2021 up 29.55% from Rs. 279.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.35 crore in March 2021 down 65.19% from Rs. 92.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.95 crore in March 2021 down 8.75% from Rs. 70.08 crore in March 2020.

Andhra Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 23.37 in March 2020.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 232.95 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.68% returns over the last 6 months and 34.89% over the last 12 months.