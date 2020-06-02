Andhra Paper Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 279.67 crore, down 25.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.67 crore in March 2020 down 25.5% from Rs. 375.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.92 crore in March 2020 up 55.11% from Rs. 59.91 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.08 crore in March 2020 down 37.36% from Rs. 111.88 crore in March 2019.

Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 23.37 in March 2020 from Rs. 15.06 in March 2019.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 184.90 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.18% returns over the last 6 months and -56.24% over the last 12 months.