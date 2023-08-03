English
    Andhra Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 477.59 crore, up 5.66% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Paper Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 477.59 crore in June 2023 up 5.66% from Rs. 452.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.55 crore in June 2023 up 39.55% from Rs. 84.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.46 crore in June 2023 up 33.35% from Rs. 132.33 crore in June 2022.

    Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 29.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.36 in June 2022.

    Andhra Paper shares closed at 431.10 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.72% returns over the last 6 months and 12.00% over the last 12 months.

    Andhra Paper Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations477.59590.16452.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations477.59590.16452.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials231.05215.36138.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.498.96-6.54
    Power & Fuel37.16----
    Employees Cost45.1947.7239.09
    Depreciation15.8315.7316.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.8389.49157.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.02212.89106.83
    Other Income21.6113.758.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.63226.64115.53
    Interest1.323.401.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax159.31223.24114.36
    Exceptional Items---15.38--
    P/L Before Tax159.31207.85114.36
    Tax40.7753.9529.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities118.55153.9084.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period118.55153.9084.95
    Equity Share Capital39.7739.7739.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.8138.7021.36
    Diluted EPS29.8138.7021.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.8138.7021.36
    Diluted EPS29.8138.7021.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 05:44 pm

