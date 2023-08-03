Andhra Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 477.59 crore, up 5.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 477.59 crore in June 2023 up 5.66% from Rs. 452.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.55 crore in June 2023 up 39.55% from Rs. 84.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.46 crore in June 2023 up 33.35% from Rs. 132.33 crore in June 2022.

Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 29.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.36 in June 2022.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 431.10 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.72% returns over the last 6 months and 12.00% over the last 12 months.