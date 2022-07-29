 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Andhra Paper Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 452.01 crore, up 74.91% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Paper Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 452.01 crore in June 2022 up 74.91% from Rs. 258.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.95 crore in June 2022 up 224.95% from Rs. 26.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.33 crore in June 2022 up 145.78% from Rs. 53.84 crore in June 2021.

Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 21.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.57 in June 2021.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 346.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.16% returns over the last 6 months and 32.11% over the last 12 months.

Andhra Paper Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 452.01 425.93 258.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 452.01 425.93 258.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 138.65 120.00 116.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.54 34.65 -51.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.09 39.66 38.86
Depreciation 16.80 18.18 17.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 157.17 149.85 113.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.83 63.60 24.10
Other Income 8.71 16.13 12.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.53 79.74 36.23
Interest 1.17 2.21 1.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.36 77.53 35.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 114.36 77.53 35.21
Tax 29.42 20.08 9.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.95 57.45 26.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.95 57.45 26.14
Equity Share Capital 39.77 39.77 39.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.36 14.44 6.57
Diluted EPS 21.36 14.44 6.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.36 14.44 6.57
Diluted EPS 21.36 14.44 6.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Andhra Paper #Andhra Paper Limited #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:36 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.