Andhra Paper Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 452.01 crore, up 74.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 452.01 crore in June 2022 up 74.91% from Rs. 258.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.95 crore in June 2022 up 224.95% from Rs. 26.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.33 crore in June 2022 up 145.78% from Rs. 53.84 crore in June 2021.

Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 21.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.57 in June 2021.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 346.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.16% returns over the last 6 months and 32.11% over the last 12 months.