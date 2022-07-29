English
    Andhra Paper Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 452.01 crore, up 74.91% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Paper Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 452.01 crore in June 2022 up 74.91% from Rs. 258.42 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.95 crore in June 2022 up 224.95% from Rs. 26.14 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.33 crore in June 2022 up 145.78% from Rs. 53.84 crore in June 2021.

    Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 21.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.57 in June 2021.

    Andhra Paper shares closed at 346.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.16% returns over the last 6 months and 32.11% over the last 12 months.

    Andhra Paper Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations452.01425.93258.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations452.01425.93258.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138.65120.00116.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.5434.65-51.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.0939.6638.86
    Depreciation16.8018.1817.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses157.17149.85113.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.8363.6024.10
    Other Income8.7116.1312.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.5379.7436.23
    Interest1.172.211.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax114.3677.5335.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax114.3677.5335.21
    Tax29.4220.089.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.9557.4526.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.9557.4526.14
    Equity Share Capital39.7739.7739.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.3614.446.57
    Diluted EPS21.3614.446.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.3614.446.57
    Diluted EPS21.3614.446.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:36 pm
