Andhra Paper Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 258.42 crore, up 113.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.42 crore in June 2021 up 113.55% from Rs. 121.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.14 crore in June 2021 up 204.25% from Rs. 25.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.84 crore in June 2021 up 630.44% from Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2020.

Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 6.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.31 in June 2020.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 259.05 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.81% returns over the last 6 months and 14.42% over the last 12 months.