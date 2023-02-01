 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Andhra Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 570.86 crore, up 64.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Paper Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 570.86 crore in December 2022 up 64.76% from Rs. 346.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.18 crore in December 2022 up 356.62% from Rs. 37.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.14 crore in December 2022 up 264.91% from Rs. 69.37 crore in December 2021.

Andhra Paper Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 570.86 484.63 346.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 570.86 484.63 346.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 210.91 134.98 118.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.58 2.91 -0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.58 37.37 39.25
Depreciation 15.56 15.10 17.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.15 163.70 126.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.24 130.57 44.02
Other Income 16.34 13.21 7.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 237.58 143.78 51.38
Interest 1.40 1.20 1.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 236.18 142.58 50.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 236.18 142.58 50.25
Tax 66.00 29.15 12.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 170.18 113.43 37.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 170.18 113.43 37.27
Equity Share Capital 39.77 39.77 39.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.79 28.52 9.37
Diluted EPS 42.79 28.52 9.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.79 28.52 9.37
Diluted EPS 42.79 28.52 9.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited