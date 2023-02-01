Andhra Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 570.86 crore, up 64.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.86 crore in December 2022 up 64.76% from Rs. 346.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.18 crore in December 2022 up 356.62% from Rs. 37.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.14 crore in December 2022 up 264.91% from Rs. 69.37 crore in December 2021.