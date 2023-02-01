English
    Andhra Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 570.86 crore, up 64.76% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Paper Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 570.86 crore in December 2022 up 64.76% from Rs. 346.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.18 crore in December 2022 up 356.62% from Rs. 37.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.14 crore in December 2022 up 264.91% from Rs. 69.37 crore in December 2021.

    Andhra Paper Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations570.86484.63346.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations570.86484.63346.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials210.91134.98118.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.582.91-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.5837.3739.25
    Depreciation15.5615.1017.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.15163.70126.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax221.24130.5744.02
    Other Income16.3413.217.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax237.58143.7851.38
    Interest1.401.201.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax236.18142.5850.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax236.18142.5850.25
    Tax66.0029.1512.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities170.18113.4337.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period170.18113.4337.27
    Equity Share Capital39.7739.7739.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.7928.529.37
    Diluted EPS42.7928.529.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.7928.529.37
    Diluted EPS42.7928.529.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited