Andhra Paper Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 346.48 crore, up 39.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.48 crore in December 2021 up 39.23% from Rs. 248.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.27 crore in December 2021 up 817.35% from Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.37 crore in December 2021 up 249.47% from Rs. 19.85 crore in December 2020.

Andhra Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 9.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2020.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 209.30 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.91% returns over the last 6 months and -1.30% over the last 12 months.