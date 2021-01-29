Andhra Paper Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 248.86 crore, down 28.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.86 crore in December 2020 down 28.88% from Rs. 349.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2020 down 92.04% from Rs. 51.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.85 crore in December 2020 down 80.2% from Rs. 100.27 crore in December 2019.

Andhra Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.84 in December 2019.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 208.05 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -28.84% over the last 12 months.