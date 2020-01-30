Andhra Paper Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 349.94 crore, down 6.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Paper Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 349.94 crore in December 2019 down 6.98% from Rs. 376.18 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.06 crore in December 2019 down 11.77% from Rs. 57.87 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.27 crore in December 2019 down 12.78% from Rs. 114.96 crore in December 2018.

Andhra Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.84 in December 2019 from Rs. 14.55 in December 2018.

Andhra Paper shares closed at 308.95 on January 21, 2020 (NSE)